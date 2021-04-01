1.1 million in the UK have long COVID, latest estimate shows

Reading Time: < 1 minute

1.1 million people in private households in the UK have reported having long COVID, latest estimates show.

The data from the Office of National Statistics defined the condition as symptoms that lasted more than four weeks and are self-reported, rather than clinically diagnosed.

Of the 1.1 million, 674,000 people were thought to have symptoms that affected their daily life, with 196,000 estimated to have their ability to undertake everyday tasks limited a lot.

The figures were reported over a four-week period to 6 March.

Main Photo: A Covid-19 vaccination centre sign outside Westminster Abbey in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...