Watch: 10-year old boy has tumour removed with piano playing in background

A 10-year old boy from Ancona, Italy, is slowly recovering in a pediatric ward after a four-hour long surgery at the local Salesi hospital, during which he was accompanied by piano music.
The operation was required to remove a double tumour from the spinal cord of the child, carried out by surgeon Roberto Trignani, supported by a multi-disciplinary team of 15 people.
As the surgeon carried out the operaton, in the same hall, Emiliano Toso, a molecular biologist and musician, was playing the piano. This brought a “magical feeling of complete harmony” during the intervention, explained Trignani. “Everything went well, and the child even managed a little smile despite being under general anesthesia”.
The surgeon added that it felt like the child was perceiving the music as when the music stopped for a little while, his heart beat changed.
Within three days, the child will be able to walk again – the tumour has been completely removed.
However, the surgeon cautioned, one will have to wait a few weeks to see whether the tumour was effectively eliminated.