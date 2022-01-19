11.8% of workers in Italy living in poverty

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some 11.8% of workers in Italy are in a situation of poverty, the labour ministry commission on the working poor revealed using pre-pandemic 2019 figures from Eurostat.



While in work, they live in a household with a net income 60% below the average household income.



The 11.8% figure compares to 9.2% of the EU’s working population who are in poverty, the report said.



“We cannot stand by and do nothing,” said Labour Minister Andrea Orlando.



The report proposed the introduction of a minimum wage and also a sort of in-work benefit.

Italy has a ‘citizenship wage’ basic income for the unemployed and poor.

