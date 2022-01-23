118 women were murdered last year in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pietro Curzio, the head of the supreme Court of Cassation, said on the weekend that 295 murders took place in Italy last year and in 118 of those cases women were the victims.



He said that 102 of those women were killed “in the family-relationship sphere” at the inauguration of the judicial year in the presence of President Sergio Mattarella.

Curzio said 70 were femicides in which the victim was killed by her current or former partner.

He also said that 1,000 people died in workplace accidents in the first 10 months of 2021, describing the figure as “unacceptable”.

File photo – EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Via ANSA