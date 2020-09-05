Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
14th Coronavirus related death in Malta announced

The Health Ministry in Malta, announced the death of an 85-year-old man, a death which happened after the person tested positive for coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said that the man tested positive on August 26th.

He was hospitalised on September 1st, after his health conditions worsened.

There were 5 deaths registered in Malta in the past weeks, since a new spike started to be registered on the island in August.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health also announced that the country reached the 200,000 swab tests’ threshold.

