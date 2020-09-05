14th Coronavirus related death in Malta announced

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Health Ministry in Malta, announced the death of an 85-year-old man, a death which happened after the person tested positive for coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said that the man tested positive on August 26th.

He was hospitalised on September 1st, after his health conditions worsened.

There were 5 deaths registered in Malta in the past weeks, since a new spike started to be registered on the island in August.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health also announced that the country reached the 200,000 swab tests’ threshold.

CDE

