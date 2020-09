Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian health authorities reported 1,638 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday with deaths from the virus increasing by 24. This is the highest amount of deaths since the 7th of July.

The region with the most cases is Lombardy (243), followed by Lazio (197), Veneto (186) and Campania (149). The total number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 296,569, while with today’s increase the deaths reach 35,692.

