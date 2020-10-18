217,918 total deaths from coronavirus in the United States

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 8,028,332 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 70,078 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,001 to 217,918.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 16 versus its
previous report a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
18th October 2020
An Israeli delegation accompanied by the U.S. treasury secretary flew to Bahrain on Sunday to formalise nascent relations and broaden Gulf cooperation that Washington has promoted as an anti-Iran bulwark and potential economic bonanza.
Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in agreeing last month to normalise ties with Israel, stunning Palestinians who had demanded statehood before any such...
18th October 2020
Global accounting and consulting firm Deloitte will close four of its 50 British offices as it reviews its real estate portfolio in the coronavirus pandemic, but will retain the staff on work-from-home contracts, it said on Saturday.
COVID-19 has changed working life for millions of people around the world, many of whom have switched from offices to working from home - reducing demand for offi...
18th October 2020
China's disease control authority said that contact with frozen food packaging contaminated by living new coronavirus could cause infection.
The conclusion came as the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected and isolated living coronavirus on the outer packaging of frozen cod during efforts to trace the virus in an outbreak reported last week in the city of Qingdao, t...
18th October 2020
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was quarantining after one of his bodyguards tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokeswoman for the president's office.
The bodyguard is considered is a first-degree contact person.
Steinmeier's first test came back was negative, but he remains in quarantine, a spokesperson said. Further tests are planned in the coming days.
...
18th October 2020
Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway northern Cyprus voted in a tight presidential runoff that pits two different views of ties with the rest of the island, and that could influence a broader territorial dispute in the Mediterranean.
Career politician and current president Mustafa Akinci, 72, supports reuniting the island, which split after a 1974 Turkish invasion in response to a brief Greek-ins...
18th October 2020
Handout photos made available by the Ministry of Culture of Peru show the figure of a cat about 37 meters long drawn on a sandy hill in the Pampa de Nazca, Peru.
A drawing of a cat on a sandy hill is the new figure that was discovered by archaeologists of the Peruvian Ministry of Culture in the Pampa de Nazca, home of the famous geoglyphs known also as the Nazca Lines that have been part of t...
18th October 2020
The Dutch royal family is back in the country after a holiday that lasted just one day, following a coronavirus-related public backlash.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima headed off to the Greek sun on Friday but flew back on Saturday evening.
They left as a new partial lockdown was introduced and although they did not break any rules they said they had been affected by intense critici...
18th October 2020
A divided world has failed to rise to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said and warned concerted action was needed to prevent millions of people being pushed into poverty and hunger.
The former Portuguese prime minister said far more could have been done if countries had worked together to combat the disease, which has killed more than on...
18th October 2020
Britain has recorded 16,171 new cases of coronavirus within 24 hours, according to government data published on Saturday, compared with 15,650 the previous day.
The infection rate has risen sharply in recent weeks, prompting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other regional leaders to introduce tighter restrictions and local lockdowns.
The data showed 150 new deaths from COVID-19, def...
18th October 2020
Cyprus registered a daily record of 203 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, health authorities said, urging the public to stick to strict health protocols at a crucial point in tackling the pandemic.
The east Mediterranean island had largely kept a lid on cases by introducing an early lockdown in March, which was eased from early May onwards. After a relatively uneventful summer, cases sta...
