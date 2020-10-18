217,918 total deaths from coronavirus in the United States

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 8,028,332 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 70,078 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,001 to 217,918.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 16 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

