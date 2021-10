Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 3.6 magnitude quake was registered in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Malta. The INGV – Rome reported that the earthquake took place at 14:57:54 UMT (16:57:54 GM+2)

The tremor was also recorded by Malta’s Seismic Research Centre.

The epicentre was on lat 34.782, 14.01 and at a depth of 15 km.

INGV/Malta Seismic Research Centre