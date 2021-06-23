41 cases of ‘Delta plus’ variant found in UK, as patients in ventilator beds up 41% in a week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Public Health England’s latest report on variants – published on Friday but only now coming to attention – confirms 41 of the 75,953 Delta variant cases sequenced in the UK have been this K417N, or B.1.617.2, strain.

Health officials in India believe the strain is more transmissible than the prevalent Delta mutation .

The number of patients in hospital on ventilation beds has gone up by 41% in the last week, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers Saffron Cordery has said.

She told BBC Breakfast: “Trusts on the front line are really coming under huge pressure… they have plans in place to tackle the backlog, but with more COVID cases and demand for emergency care going up, that’s really challenging.

“If we look at the recent stats, the number of people of ventilation beds has gone up 41% in the last week, so that’s a really strong indication of how COVID is impacting again.

“We are really worried that if we have a further surge over winter alongside all of those usual elements that we see in winter – like flu and respiratory viruses – we are going to face a significant challenge.

“I think we need to look at this sudden rise in the demand for emergency care as well, so you know we are seeing record levels of demand for that kind of care.”

Photo: A patient is brought into the Royal London hospital in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

