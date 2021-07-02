5 million British tourists may face EU travel ban over unapproved vaccine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Five million UK residents could find themselves excluded from European holidays this summer due to a bureaucratic technicality.

The EU is now using a vaccine certification scheme known as the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which when scanned at airports and borders verifies the traveller’s vaccination status and allows them to enter the country.

However, only those given a dose of vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be allowed to use a EUDCC, a problem for some Brits who have been given AstraZeneca.

Over 70 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the UK, but 5 million of those are the version of AstraZeneca known as Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Covishield is chemically identical and provides equal protection to the AstraZeneca vaccine but is manufactured in India.

The European Commission said on Friday it is looking at ways to agree a coordinated approach to accepting the Indian version of AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) shot, Covishield, across the European Union but will need some time.

The Commission reiterated that the jab, which has been given to millions of Britons, is not yet approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or recognised under the EU’s new vaccine passport scheme to travel freely within the bloc from July 1.

“I don’t think you can say that it won’t be possible to come to the EU with this vaccine,” a spokesperson for the EU executive told a regular briefing.

“In order to ensure a coordinated approach, the Commission is in discussion with the member states to see which is the best approach to follow,” a second spokesperson said.

Photo: A British tourist at Tenerife Sur International Airport, in the town of Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife Island, southwestern Spain. EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA

Read more via Euronews