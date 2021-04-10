Malta, News

79 voluntary organisations call on the Maltese Government to withdraw legal notices and start serious consultation

4 Mins Read
Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 79 organisations in Malta called on Government to retract the Legal Notices that regulate Public Fundraising activities and the legislations on Charity Shops with immediate effect and embark on serious consultations with all the voluntary organsiations and the Council for the same sector to find the best way forward in this regard. 

In a joint statement, they said that they believe that voluntary organisations should always be transparent and accountable in their operations. The Law (Act No. XXXVI of 2018) that regulates these organisations has helped to ensure this.

Legal Notices 371 and 390 (2020) on regulating Public Fundrasing Activities and Charity Shops which were published recently, although their declared introduction was meant to strengthen transperancy and accountability, in practice they are going to create undue bureaucracy for which the organisations are not prepared. These regulations that are being introduced without any consultation whatsoever with the voluntary organisations themselves (whereas article 39 1, 1a of the legislation promotes consultation) are going further than their declared scope and in certain aspects are introducing unnecessary duplication of work that is going to result in a huge loss in financial income that these organisations so badly need to continue to operate especially in this pandemic time (post-COVID). 

The 79 Maltese voluntary organisations  said that those who have been involved in the voluntary sector know that most of which is being requested of voluntary organisations through these Legal Notices is not practical at all, does not reflect the realities within which these organisations operate and will put a huge strain on the human resources, most of which are voluntary, as well as a financial impact on the organisations themselves, leading to a major demoralisation of the administrators of these organisations to the detriment of their beneficiaries.

They added that they believe that the existing regulations for ensuring transparency and accountability are tools that should achieve the declared aims. “If we truly believe in this sector, it would be a lot wiser to embark on serious consultations with all voluntary organisations for the best way forward to be found in this regard for the good of the voluntary sector, the organisations, employees, volunteers and beneficiaries.”

The 79 organisations mentioned here are:

Dar tal-Providenża VO/1066 Action for Breast Cancer Foundation VO/0058
Aditus Foundation VO/0512
African Media Association VO/0997
Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar VO/0816
Anti Poverty Forum VO/0271
Association of Podiatrists Malta VO/0588
Association of Speech Language Pathologists VO/0301
Assoċjazzjoni Radju Marija Malta VO/1584
Azzjoni Kattolika Maltija VO/1743
BoscoCrew VO/0716      
Chorus Urbanus VO/1542
Dar Hosea VO/1365
Don Bosco Foundation VO/1725
Equal Partners Foundation VO/044
Families for Christ Community VO/1383
Fondazzjoni Arka VO/0032
Fondazzjoni Assistenza Soċjali VO/1571
Fondazzjoni Caritas Malta VO/1576
Fondazzjoni Kana VO/1269
Fondazzjoni Nazareth VO/0336
Fondazzjoni Opri Soċjali VO/1415
Fondazzjoni Sebħ VO/1622
Fondazzjoni U (Xandir Soċio Reliġjuż) VO/0276
Foundation of the Malta Emigrants’ Commission VO/1565
Friends of Villa Frere VO/0847
Għajnsielem Redcoats VO/1312
Ghana Mission Foundation VO/0486
Gozo NGO’s Association VO/0145
Gozo SPCA VO/0069
Grupp tal-Armar 6 ta’ Diċembru VO/1721
Home Away from Home  VO/0774
Integra VO/0570
Jesuit Refugee Service Malta VO/0064
Koperazzjoni Internazzjonali – Malta (Kopin) VO/0200
Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Anzjani EN 0017
Kunsill Studenti Universitarji KSU VO/0531
LifeNetwork Foundation VO/1070
Malta Association of Crohn’s & Colitis VO/379
Malta Association of Occupational Therapists VO/403
Malta Beekeepers’ Association VO/1527
Malta Federation of Professional Associations VO/0168
Malta Health Network VO/0076
Malta Trust Foundation VO/1761
Maltese Association of Social Workers VO/0189
Maltese Association of Youth Workers VO/0459
Maltese National Federation of the Past Pupils of Don Bosco VO/1250     
Mental Health Association (Malta) VO/0317
Millenium Chapel VO/0022
Missio Malta VO/1178
Moviment Graffiti VO/0126
Moviment Kerygma VO/1383
Moviment Missjunarju Ġesù fil-Proxxmu VO/0140
National Association Pensioners VO/0255
OASI Foundation  VO/0072
Oratorju Salesjan Dingli VO/1618              
Osanna Pia Home – Salesians VO/080     
Paulo Freire Institute Foundation VO/0009
Peace and Good Foundation VO/1301
Prisms VO/0357
Puttinu Cares Foundation VO/0087
Richmond Foundation VO/0017
Salesian Brigade VO/623
Salesian Oratory Sliema VO/079    
Salesian Pastoral Youth Service VO/078 
Savio Athletics Club VO/1077
Savio Salesian Youth VO/1956    
Society of Radiographers Malta VO/0648
Society of St Vincent De Paule VO/1370
SOS Malta VO/0063
St Jeanne Antide Foundation VO/0005
St. Patrick’s Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco Association VO/1870 
The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation VO/1633
The Genetic and Genetic Counselling Association, Malta VO/1831
The Past Pupils & Friends of Don Bosco, Salesian Oratory, Sliema VO/1720            
Women’s Rights Foundation VO/0880
YMCA Valletta VO/0028
Youth Alive Foundation VO/0777
Żgħażagħ Azzjoni Maltija (ZAK) VO/1051

Main Photo: The Auberge de Castille in Valletta, Malta. EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA

You may want to read...

%d bloggers like this: