79 voluntary organisations call on the Maltese Government to withdraw legal notices and start serious consultation

The 79 organisations in Malta called on Government to retract the Legal Notices that regulate Public Fundraising activities and the legislations on Charity Shops with immediate effect and embark on serious consultations with all the voluntary organsiations and the Council for the same sector to find the best way forward in this regard.

In a joint statement, they said that they believe that voluntary organisations should always be transparent and accountable in their operations. The Law (Act No. XXXVI of 2018) that regulates these organisations has helped to ensure this.

Legal Notices 371 and 390 (2020) on regulating Public Fundrasing Activities and Charity Shops which were published recently, although their declared introduction was meant to strengthen transperancy and accountability, in practice they are going to create undue bureaucracy for which the organisations are not prepared. These regulations that are being introduced without any consultation whatsoever with the voluntary organisations themselves (whereas article 39 1, 1a of the legislation promotes consultation) are going further than their declared scope and in certain aspects are introducing unnecessary duplication of work that is going to result in a huge loss in financial income that these organisations so badly need to continue to operate especially in this pandemic time (post-COVID).

The 79 Maltese voluntary organisations said that those who have been involved in the voluntary sector know that most of which is being requested of voluntary organisations through these Legal Notices is not practical at all, does not reflect the realities within which these organisations operate and will put a huge strain on the human resources, most of which are voluntary, as well as a financial impact on the organisations themselves, leading to a major demoralisation of the administrators of these organisations to the detriment of their beneficiaries.

They added that they believe that the existing regulations for ensuring transparency and accountability are tools that should achieve the declared aims. “If we truly believe in this sector, it would be a lot wiser to embark on serious consultations with all voluntary organisations for the best way forward to be found in this regard for the good of the voluntary sector, the organisations, employees, volunteers and beneficiaries.”

The 79 organisations mentioned here are:

Dar tal-Providenża VO/1066 Action for Breast Cancer Foundation VO/0058 Aditus Foundation VO/0512 African Media Association VO/0997 Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar VO/0816 Anti Poverty Forum VO/0271 Association of Podiatrists Malta VO/0588 Association of Speech Language Pathologists VO/0301 Assoċjazzjoni Radju Marija Malta VO/1584 Azzjoni Kattolika Maltija VO/1743 BoscoCrew VO/0716 Chorus Urbanus VO/1542 Dar Hosea VO/1365 Don Bosco Foundation VO/1725 Equal Partners Foundation VO/044 Families for Christ Community VO/1383 Fondazzjoni Arka VO/0032 Fondazzjoni Assistenza Soċjali VO/1571 Fondazzjoni Caritas Malta VO/1576 Fondazzjoni Kana VO/1269 Fondazzjoni Nazareth VO/0336 Fondazzjoni Opri Soċjali VO/1415 Fondazzjoni Sebħ VO/1622 Fondazzjoni U (Xandir Soċio Reliġjuż) VO/0276 Foundation of the Malta Emigrants’ Commission VO/1565 Friends of Villa Frere VO/0847 Għajnsielem Redcoats VO/1312 Ghana Mission Foundation VO/0486 Gozo NGO’s Association VO/0145 Gozo SPCA VO/0069 Grupp tal-Armar 6 ta’ Diċembru VO/1721 Home Away from Home VO/0774 Integra VO/0570 Jesuit Refugee Service Malta VO/0064 Koperazzjoni Internazzjonali – Malta (Kopin) VO/0200 Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Anzjani EN 0017 Kunsill Studenti Universitarji KSU VO/0531 LifeNetwork Foundation VO/1070 Malta Association of Crohn’s & Colitis VO/379 Malta Association of Occupational Therapists VO/403 Malta Beekeepers’ Association VO/1527 Malta Federation of Professional Associations VO/0168 Malta Health Network VO/0076 Malta Trust Foundation VO/1761 Maltese Association of Social Workers VO/0189 Maltese Association of Youth Workers VO/0459 Maltese National Federation of the Past Pupils of Don Bosco VO/1250 Mental Health Association (Malta) VO/0317 Millenium Chapel VO/0022 Missio Malta VO/1178 Moviment Graffiti VO/0126 Moviment Kerygma VO/1383 Moviment Missjunarju Ġesù fil-Proxxmu VO/0140 National Association Pensioners VO/0255 OASI Foundation VO/0072 Oratorju Salesjan Dingli VO/1618 Osanna Pia Home – Salesians VO/080 Paulo Freire Institute Foundation VO/0009 Peace and Good Foundation VO/1301 Prisms VO/0357 Puttinu Cares Foundation VO/0087 Richmond Foundation VO/0017 Salesian Brigade VO/623 Salesian Oratory Sliema VO/079 Salesian Pastoral Youth Service VO/078 Savio Athletics Club VO/1077 Savio Salesian Youth VO/1956 Society of Radiographers Malta VO/0648 Society of St Vincent De Paule VO/1370 SOS Malta VO/0063 St Jeanne Antide Foundation VO/0005 St. Patrick’s Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco Association VO/1870 The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation VO/1633 The Genetic and Genetic Counselling Association, Malta VO/1831 The Past Pupils & Friends of Don Bosco, Salesian Oratory, Sliema VO/1720 Women’s Rights Foundation VO/0880 YMCA Valletta VO/0028 Youth Alive Foundation VO/0777 Żgħażagħ Azzjoni Maltija (ZAK) VO/1051

Main Photo: The Auberge de Castille in Valletta, Malta. EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA

