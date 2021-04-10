79 voluntary organisations call on the Maltese Government to withdraw legal notices and start serious consultation

The 79 organisations in Malta called on Government to retract the Legal Notices that regulate Public Fundraising activities and the legislations on Charity Shops with immediate effect and embark on serious consultations with all the voluntary organsiations and the Council for the same sector to find the best way forward in this regard.
In a joint statement, they said that they believe that voluntary organisations should always be transparent and accountable in their operations. The Law (Act No. XXXVI of 2018) that regulates these organisations has helped to ensure this.
Legal Notices 371 and 390 (2020) on regulating Public Fundrasing Activities and Charity Shops which were published recently, although their declared introduction was meant to strengthen transperancy and accountability, in practice they are going to create undue bureaucracy for which the organisations are not prepared. These regulations that are being introduced without any consultation whatsoever with the voluntary organisations themselves (whereas article 39 1, 1a of the legislation promotes consultation) are going further than their declared scope and in certain aspects are introducing unnecessary duplication of work that is going to result in a huge loss in financial income that these organisations so badly need to continue to operate especially in this pandemic time (post-COVID).
The 79 Maltese voluntary organisations said that those who have been involved in the voluntary sector know that most of which is being requested of voluntary organisations through these Legal Notices is not practical at all, does not reflect the realities within which these organisations operate and will put a huge strain on the human resources, most of which are voluntary, as well as a financial impact on the organisations themselves, leading to a major demoralisation of the administrators of these organisations to the detriment of their beneficiaries.
They added that they believe that the existing regulations for ensuring transparency and accountability are tools that should achieve the declared aims. “If we truly believe in this sector, it would be a lot wiser to embark on serious consultations with all voluntary organisations for the best way forward to be found in this regard for the good of the voluntary sector, the organisations, employees, volunteers and beneficiaries.”
The 79 organisations mentioned here are:
|Dar tal-Providenża VO/1066 Action for Breast Cancer Foundation VO/0058
|Aditus Foundation VO/0512
|African Media Association VO/0997
|Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar VO/0816
|Anti Poverty Forum VO/0271
|Association of Podiatrists Malta VO/0588
|Association of Speech Language Pathologists VO/0301
|Assoċjazzjoni Radju Marija Malta VO/1584
|Azzjoni Kattolika Maltija VO/1743
|BoscoCrew VO/0716
|Chorus Urbanus VO/1542
|Dar Hosea VO/1365
|Don Bosco Foundation VO/1725
|Equal Partners Foundation VO/044
|Families for Christ Community VO/1383
|Fondazzjoni Arka VO/0032
|Fondazzjoni Assistenza Soċjali VO/1571
|Fondazzjoni Caritas Malta VO/1576
|Fondazzjoni Kana VO/1269
|Fondazzjoni Nazareth VO/0336
|Fondazzjoni Opri Soċjali VO/1415
|Fondazzjoni Sebħ VO/1622
|Fondazzjoni U (Xandir Soċio Reliġjuż) VO/0276
|Foundation of the Malta Emigrants’ Commission VO/1565
|Friends of Villa Frere VO/0847
|Għajnsielem Redcoats VO/1312
|Ghana Mission Foundation VO/0486
|Gozo NGO’s Association VO/0145
|Gozo SPCA VO/0069
|Grupp tal-Armar 6 ta’ Diċembru VO/1721
|Home Away from Home VO/0774
|Integra VO/0570
|Jesuit Refugee Service Malta VO/0064
|Koperazzjoni Internazzjonali – Malta (Kopin) VO/0200
|Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Anzjani EN 0017
|Kunsill Studenti Universitarji KSU VO/0531
|LifeNetwork Foundation VO/1070
|Malta Association of Crohn’s & Colitis VO/379
|Malta Association of Occupational Therapists VO/403
|Malta Beekeepers’ Association VO/1527
|Malta Federation of Professional Associations VO/0168
|Malta Health Network VO/0076
|Malta Trust Foundation VO/1761
|Maltese Association of Social Workers VO/0189
|Maltese Association of Youth Workers VO/0459
|Maltese National Federation of the Past Pupils of Don Bosco VO/1250
|Mental Health Association (Malta) VO/0317
|Millenium Chapel VO/0022
|Missio Malta VO/1178
|Moviment Graffiti VO/0126
|Moviment Kerygma VO/1383
|Moviment Missjunarju Ġesù fil-Proxxmu VO/0140
|National Association Pensioners VO/0255
|OASI Foundation VO/0072
|Oratorju Salesjan Dingli VO/1618
|Osanna Pia Home – Salesians VO/080
|Paulo Freire Institute Foundation VO/0009
|Peace and Good Foundation VO/1301
|Prisms VO/0357
|Puttinu Cares Foundation VO/0087
|Richmond Foundation VO/0017
|Salesian Brigade VO/623
|Salesian Oratory Sliema VO/079
|Salesian Pastoral Youth Service VO/078
|Savio Athletics Club VO/1077
|Savio Salesian Youth VO/1956
|Society of Radiographers Malta VO/0648
|Society of St Vincent De Paule VO/1370
|SOS Malta VO/0063
|St Jeanne Antide Foundation VO/0005
|St. Patrick’s Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco Association VO/1870
|The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation VO/1633
|The Genetic and Genetic Counselling Association, Malta VO/1831
|The Past Pupils & Friends of Don Bosco, Salesian Oratory, Sliema VO/1720
|Women’s Rights Foundation VO/0880
|YMCA Valletta VO/0028
|Youth Alive Foundation VO/0777
|Żgħażagħ Azzjoni Maltija (ZAK) VO/1051
Main Photo: The Auberge de Castille in Valletta, Malta. EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA