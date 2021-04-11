80% of Sicilians refuse AstraZeneca Vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

80% of Sicilians refuse the AstraZeneca vaccine. The announcement was made by the president of the Region Nello Musumeci.



He said that the concern is only natural but there is the duty to believe the scientists who say that it is more dangerous not to get vaccinated than to get vaccinated.



In order to get out of this tunnel and stop declaring red zones, there is only one solution: the immunisation of the Sicilian community through vaccination and the efforts in this regard will be intensified.

ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...