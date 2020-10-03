85% of eligible voters cast their vote in Malta’s PN Leadership election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

After a lengthy months-long process, the PN will choose its leader today with paid-up members voting between 8am and 4pm in Malta, and between 8am and 2pm in Gozo.

Incumbent leader Adrian Delia is facing off with Bernard Grech. A result is expected late in the evening, the culmination of a troubled year for the party in Opposition.

18,378 PN members cast their vote in the election for a leader of the party between Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia.

MaltaToday reports that the turnout was far better than the last election in 2017 when Delia was elected, with a turnout of 76.2%, adding that the highest turnouts were in Swieqi (89.04%), Ta’ Xbiex (87.98%), and Gozo (87.84%). Lowest turnouts were in Zurrieq (81.88%), Valletta (82.91%), and Luqa (82.11%).

Voting came to an end at 1600h of Saturday. Voting booths opened on Friday and Saturday last week, and then on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Until Friday, 76 per cent of the members had cast their preferences.

The Times reports that counting will only start when all ballot boxes arrive. After reconciliation and sorting, the ballot papers will be placed in the two contenders’ pigeonholes and counted. The winner is likely to be announced after 10pm.

Newsbook.com.mt said that a Press Conference will be held by the Nationalist Party at 1900h, at that time the General Convention will come to an end. At 1400h the total turnout was 82%.

Both leaders voted on Saturday.

Developing Story

