99% of England’s population to go under post-lockdown toughest restrictions

Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from his own MPs after it emerged that 99% of England’s population will fall under the two toughest coronavirus tiers when lockdown ends next week.

Several senior Conservatives have urged the government to publish analysis of the impact that these tightened rules will have on reducing infection rates – as well as the effect it will have on people’s livelihoods and the wider business community.

ritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday as he tries to restore trust in his leadership.

Johnson is reshaping his senior team of advisers following the departure of Dominic Cummings earlier this month. Cummings was seen as the driving force behind Johnson’s strategy on Brexit and most other policies, and his exit has been billed as a chance for a ‘reset’ for the British leader.

Rosenfield joins from Hakluyt, a strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, where he has been global head of corporate clients and head of the UK business since 2016, the government said.

He previously worked at Bank of America as a managing director of investment banking, and spent over a decade working in the finance ministry where he served as a senior aide to former finance ministers Alistair Darling and George Osborne.

“Dan is a class act and an inspired appointment,” said Rupert Harrison, a former aide to Osborne who now works for Blackrock. He described Rosenfield as bright, tough and politically savvy.

Johnson has been heavily criticised for his response to the COVID-19 crisis and a failure to communicate properly with elected members of his ruling Conservative Party, which has stirred rebellion over lockdown rules and Brexit policies.

The decision to hire a relatively low profile former civil servant marks a change of direction for a prime minister whose inner circle was previously largely made up of alumni from the 2016 Brexit campaign, with Cummings at the fore.

The chief of staff is traditionally the most powerful political appointment in the prime minister’s office. Though exact responsibilities vary according the leaders’ preference, the job involves providing strategic and political advice to help the prime minister take decisions.

Rosenfield will begin work on Dec. 7 and officially take up the Chief of Staff role on Jan. 1, Downing Street said.

On Thursaday, England added Estonia and Latvia to its traveller quarantine list, meaning that from Nov. 28 people arriving from those two countries will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Shapps also said that a total travel ban on Denmark, announced on Nov. 7 in response to concerns over outbreaks of coronavirus on Danish mink farms, would be lifted on Nov. 28. However, Denmark will remain on the quarantine list.

The minister said Bhutan, Timor-Leste, Mongolia, Aruba and several Pacific island nations had been added to the safe travel list, meaning that people arriving from those countries from Nov. 28 will no longer need to self-isolate.

A new quarantine regime is due to come into force on Dec. 15. From that date, people arriving from quarantine list countries will have to self-isolate for five days, at which point they will have the option to take a COVID test. If the result is negative, they will be released from self-isolation.

