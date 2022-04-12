Harrowing stories of rape and violence emerge after Russians exit outskirts of Kiev

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The departure of Russian forces from the outskirts of Kyiv has brought to light harrowing allegations of war crimes including executions and rape of civilians. Moscow dismisses the allegations as Ukrainian and Western provocations and has also accused Ukrainian forces of sexual violence.

Senior U.N. official Sima Bahous told the Security Council on Monday that while all allegations must by independently investigated, “the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags”.

“We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence,” she said.

Kateryna Cherepakha, president of rights group La Strada-Ukraine, told the Council via video: “We know and see – and we want you to hear our voices – that violence and rape is used now as a weapon of war by Russian invaders in Ukraine.”

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador denied the allegations and accused Ukraine and allies of “a clear intention to present Russian soldiers as sadists and rapists.”

The BBC has documented a number of stories related to sexual abuse by Russian soldiers.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine’s government was being directed by the United States to sow false evidence of Russian violence against civilians despite what it cast as Moscow’s “unprecedented measures to save civilians.”

“The United States, which has many years of experience in organising provocations with human victims, continues its campaign to create and promote false ‘evidence’,” the ministry said.

