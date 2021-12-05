AC Milan goes top in Serie A as Napoli lose against Atalanta while Inter thrash Roma as Mourinho suffers reunion to forget

Reading Time: 2 minutes

AC Milan cruise past Salernitana to go top of Serie A

MILAN (Reuters) – AC Milan climbed to the top of the Serie A table with a comfortable 2-0 win over bottom side Salernitana on Saturday, thanks to early goals from Franck Kessie and Alexis Saelemaekers.

The Rossoneri dominated at San Siro to gain a victory that sent them provisionally into first place on 38 points, two clear of second-placed Napoli, who host Atalanta later in the day.

Milan’s current points tally of 38 is their highest after 16 league games since 2003/04, when they won the title.

“We need to forge our own path and play with this determination,” Milan defender Alessandro Florenzi told DAZN.

“It is not about sending messages to the other teams, we only have to put pressure on ourselves. When we play under pressure, we do better. We aren’t looking too far ahead.”

Napoli lose five-goal Atalanta thriller and slip from top spot

NAPLES (Reuters) – Napoli surrendered the lead to lose 3-2 at home to Atalanta on Saturday, dropping from first to third as the gap between the top four sides in Serie A was squeezed to four points.

Luciano Spalletti’s hosts recovered from a goal down and went in front early in the second half, only for the visiting Bergamo club to mount a comeback of their own and inflict a second league defeat of the season on the hosts.

The result saw Napoli, who had led the title race since week four, remain on 36 points, two behind new leaders AC Milan, one behind Inter Milan and two ahead of fourth-placed Atalanta.

Inter thrash Roma as Mourinho suffers reunion to forget

ROME (Reuters) – AS Roma collapsed to a 3-0 defeat at home to manager Jose Mourinho’s former club Inter Milan on Saturday, as the champions climbed to second in Serie A and inflicted a fourth defeat in six league games on the capital club.

Mourinho led Inter to an unprecedented treble in 2010, but his first meeting with them as an opposing coach ended with the second Serie A home defeat of his career in his 46th match – the other coming against AC Milan in October.

The Nerazzurri dominated at the Stadio Olimpico as Hakan Calhanoglu struck the opener direct from a corner after 15 minutes before Edin Dzeko doubled the lead nine minutes later against the team he left in the close season.

Denzel Dumfries headed home a deserved third for the Milanese club six minutes before the break as Inter stormed to a fourth consecutive league win.

Inter are second on 37 points, one ahead of Napoli, who host Atalanta later in the late game. Roma are fifth with 25 points.

photo AC Milan players celebrate their win after the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and US Salernitana at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 04 December 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI