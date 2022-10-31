UPDATED: Russia pounds Ukrainian energy facilities in new air strikes

Reading Time: 4 minutes

KYIV, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Russian forces pounded energy facilities across Ukraine with missiles on Monday, causing blackouts and cutting off water supplies in some parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said.

A major hydroelectric power plant at Kremenchuk in central Ukraine came under attack, the regional governor said, without making clear whether it had been hit or damaged.

Unconfirmed reports on social media and local media reports suggested hydroelectric power plants had also been attacked in the Kyiv region, in the southern regions of Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, and in the central Cherkasy region.

There was no immediate word on casualties but explosions shook cities including Kyiv, where local officials said 350,000 apartments were left without electricity, water supplies were affected and mobile phone systems were down in some areas.

The mayor of Kharkiv said missiles had targeted “a critical infrastructure facility” in the northeastern city.

“The Russian terrorists have once again launched a massive attack on power system facilities in a number of regions of Ukraine,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in the president’s office, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“Some of the missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defence, while some hit the target.”

Hydroelectric power stations produced about 5% of Ukraine’s electricity before Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24.

Russia has stepped up attacks on energy infrastructure and cities since blaming Kyiv for an explosion which damaged a bridge linking southern Russia with annexed Crimea.

“Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. “Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians.”

Russia has denied targeting civilians but has repeatedly hit apartment buildings across Ukraine.

Moscow has stepped up missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks after blaming Kyiv for an explosion which damaged an important bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.

In Other Developments:

GRAIN DEAL

* Russia said on Saturday it suspended participation in July’s Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed major exporter Ukraine to ship agricultural produce, after Ukrainian attacks on ships in Crimea.

* A total of 218 vessels are “effectively blocked” as a result of Moscow’s move, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday; analysts predicted global wheat prices would leap.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was trying to create an artificial famine in developing countries, calling for a strong U.N. and G20 response.

* U.S. President Joe Biden called the move “purely outrageous”, saying it would increase starvation, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia was weaponizing food.

* More than 9.5 million tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and soy have been exported since July when the grain initiative started.

FIGHTING

* Russia said Ukraine attacked its Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with 16 drones on Saturday. It said wreckage showed the drones were equipped with Canadian-made navigation. It has asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on Monday to discuss the attack. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.

* Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow used the explosions 220 km (137 miles) away from the grain corridor as a “false pretext” to pull out of the grain export deal.

* The Russian army repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv, Kherson and Luhansk regions, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying on Sunday. It also accused Ukraine of firing near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but said the radiation situation remained normal, TASS reported.

* Ukraine’s east military command said there were fierce battles near Bakhmut in Donetsk region, and Ukrainian forces had held back Russian assaults on two other areas in the region, around Avdiivka and Uhledar.

Photo: Ukrainian Emergency Services

