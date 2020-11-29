Airlines slash prices for Spring

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Flights to European holiday hotspots next Spring are the cheapest they have been in years as hope builds of an imminent return to normal life.

Experts said airlines are bidding to stimulate demand by slashing prices to help their cash flow, which has been severely hit by the pandemic and repeated lockdowns.

With several vaccines understood to be nearly ready for distribution some scientists have said that life could be back to normal within months, leading to a spike in demand for holidays.

Travellers starved of a getaway for months have been hunting for bargains, with bookings on comparison site Skyscanner spiking by 32 per cent on November 23 following the announcement that the Oxford vaccine is effective.

Data from the site showed that the average cost of a return flight from the UK to Parma and Malaga in Spain in April or May is more than half the cost it was in 2021. Other favourites, including Faro in Portugal and Dalaman in Turkey, were also much cheaper than usual.

The average cost of a return flight to Malaga from London in April was £62, compared to £132 in April 2019. The average flight to Faro in May was £90 compared to £167 two years ago.

The Government recently announced that a travel testing scheme will launch on December 15.

Main Photo: EPA-EFE/FREDRIK SANDBERG

Read more via The Telegraph

