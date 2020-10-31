Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Al-Sarraj retracts resignation

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Head of the Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj retracted his resignation on Friday, which was scheduled at the end of October.

The retraction was in response to calls from the House of Representatives, the High Council of State and some friendly countries.

“This step comes to achieve a smooth transition of the executive authority in the interest of stability and to avoid any political vacuum”, said a statement issued by the spokesman for Al-Sarraj.

He indicated that Al-Sarraj will remain in his position until a new presidential council is formed.
%d bloggers like this: