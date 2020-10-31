Al-Sarraj retracts resignation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Head of the Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj retracted his resignation on Friday, which was scheduled at the end of October.

The retraction was in response to calls from the House of Representatives, the High Council of State and some friendly countries.

“This step comes to achieve a smooth transition of the executive authority in the interest of stability and to avoid any political vacuum”, said a statement issued by the spokesman for Al-Sarraj.

He indicated that Al-Sarraj will remain in his position until a new presidential council is formed.

Like this: Like Loading...