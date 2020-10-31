Al-Sarraj retracts resignation

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Head of the Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj retracted his resignation on Friday, which was scheduled at the end of October.
The retraction was in response to calls from the House of Representatives, the High Council of State and some friendly countries.
“This step comes to achieve a smooth transition of the executive authority in the interest of stability and to avoid any political vacuum”, said a statement issued by the spokesman for Al-Sarraj.
He indicated that Al-Sarraj will remain in his position until a new presidential council is formed.
31st October 2020
Update : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new monthlong lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.
On the day the U.K. passed 1...
31st October 2020
Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Stay informed daily with
http://www.cde.news
, for local perspective with a global outlook.
epa08786662 (FILE) - Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates aft...
31st October 2020
Update 1845
Employees within the public sector should be urged to work from home as part of efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19, the Nationalist Party said on Saturday. Addressing a virtual press conference, PN MPs Clyde Puli and Claudet...
31st October 2020
Europe is going back into lockdown. After France and Belgium announced lockdowns kicking in on midnight Friday and Monday, respectively, a string of other countries is following suit today.
During the week, EU Council President Charles Michel sa...
31st October 2020
After nearly five years of Brexit crisis, the European Union and Britain are making a last ditch attempt to clinch a thin trade deal that would govern nearly a trillion dollars in annual imports and exports from 2021.
The United Kingdom left the ...
31st October 2020
COVID tests should be more widely used in international travel than quarantines, the chair of the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee said on Friday.
Didier Houssin, chair of the independent panel of experts advising WHO on the COVID-...
31st October 2020
The Labor Party in Australia's Queensland state was on track on Saturday to retain power in an election overshadowed by COVID-19, with voters approving the strict measures that put the state at odds with the national government.
Final results wer...
31st October 2020
Daniel Craig paid tribute to the late Sean Connery from one 007 to another.
The original James Bond star, 90, died overnight in his sleep while staying in the Bahamas, his family told the BBC. A cause of death was no...
31st October 2020
Italy recorded 31,758 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, its highest daily tally since the start of the health crisis and up from the previous record of 31,084 posted on Friday.
The ministry a...
31st October 2020
Over a million Slovaks took a coronavirus swab on Saturday as the country launched a huge logistical operation to test most of its population over the weekend to reverse a rise in the pandemic.
Authorities say the ambitious plan to test most citi...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related