Alan Kurdi rescue ship heading to France

The deputy mayor of Marseille said the southern French city would welcome the Alan Kurdi after the NGO-run rescue boat announced on Wednesday that it was sailing to France with 125 migrants on board.

“If the Alan Kurdi says it wants to come to Marseille, then we will reiterate our position: that we won’t let people drown in the Mediterranean,” said Benoît Payan, the deputy mayor, who is filling in for Mayor Michèle Rubirola during her absence on health grounds.

Earlier on Wednesday, the German-based aid organisation Sea-Eye said the Alan Kurdi was travelling to Marseille as fast as possible after it was turned away by Italian authorities.

“In order to avoid a long and stressful crossing, we must request for an immediate disembarkation for all of rescued people within the next hours,” said Jan Ribbeck, head of operations at Sea-Eye.

The ship, named after the Syrian boy who made global headlines when he drowned and his body washed up on the shores of Turkey in 2015, rescued 133 people, including 62 children, from three different boats off the Libyan coast on Saturday.

Italian coast guards removed two women, one man and five children, with the youngest being five months old.

However, “so far no country wants to take responsibility for the 125 people on board”, the organisation said.

Sea-Eye informed maritime rescue centres in Italy, Malta, Germany and France, as well as the German foreign ministry, of their request for a safe port but none replied, it said.

“The inaction of the Italian and German authorities forces us to take this step,” said Sea-Eye chairman Gorden Isler.

It is not clear whether the Alan Kurdi will be able to dock in Marseille, where the newly-elected leftwing administration has adopted a welcoming stance regarding migrants rescued in the Mediterranean.

