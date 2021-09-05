Almost 50 shops a day disappeared from British High Streets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 8,700 chain stores closed in British High Streets, shopping centres and retail parks in the first six months of this year, research suggests.

That is an average of nearly 50 outlets a day as the impact of the pandemic and changing shopping habits continue to hit many towns and city centres.

But despite some high-profile retail failures, the number of closures has fallen compared with a year earlier.

City centres have suffered the worst, while retail parks are faring better.

The store closure figures were collected by the Local Data Company on behalf of accountancy firm PwC.

The Local Data Company tracked more than 200,000 stores operated by businesses with more five outlets across Great Britain. These include everything from retail and restaurants, to cafes, banks and gyms.

Photo: A pedestrian passes a closed down coffee shop in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Read more via BBC