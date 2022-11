Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTAT said that 139 people were murdered in the domestic context in Italy last year, accounting for 45.9% of all homicides.

The national statistics agency said that women were the victims in 100 of those cases.

It added that 58.8% of the murdered women were killed by their partners or their ex partners, up from 57.8% in 2020 but down from 61.3% in 2019.

Via ANSA

