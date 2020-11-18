Almost half the head teachers in England are considering quitting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Schools in England are facing an exodus of headteachers, with almost half considering leaving the profession after the pandemic, according to a new survey.

Headteachers interviewed by the Guardian said they were stressed and exhausted because of the enormous pressures of dealing with Covid. They were also worried about school budgets, which were already tight but have been substantially eroded by additional coronavirus costs.

Almost half (47%) of those who took part in a poll by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said they were likely to leave their jobs prematurely, once they had steered their schools through the Covid crisis. Many had already become disillusioned with education before the pandemic.

More than two-thirds (70%) said they were less – or much less – satisfied in their role than this time last year. They were also concerned about plans by Ofsted to resume school inspections from January, with 90% of headteachers opposed to the proposals.

The survey was published as the union called for a “revolution” in professional development for teachers and leaders, which would help unlock pupil potential as the catch-up programme began. The NAHT said enhanced support was needed for school professionals working in the most deprived communities, which have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Read more via The Guardian

