Amber Heard warned she could face jail over perjury claims in her case against Johnny Depp￼

Amber Heard is being warned she could face jail over claims she edited injury photos in her blockbuster court feud against Johnny Depp.

Defamation lawyer Aaron Minc said “more and more objective evidence that she is lying about things under oath” could lead to a sentence for the actress.

He spoke out as the jury in the feuding couple’s case is set to resume deliberations on Tuesday (31.05.22) after their legal teams finished offering furious closing arguments on Friday (27.05.22) at Fairfax Courthouse, Virginia.

Mine told website JOE “a few days ago” he didn’t think there was any chance Heard, 36, could face prosecution for anything she had said on the stand during her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation trial.

Telling how he changed his mind as the case hurtled towards its conclusion, he said: “I think that, as this case goes on, and we start seeing more and more objective evidence that she is lying about things under oath, that’s when it starts crossing the line into the possibility that she is fabricating evidence, fabricating photos, fabricating bruises, altering evidence and then submitting it.”

Minc warned fabricating evidence is not only “really serious”, but also “really offensive” to the justice system.

He said: “I would hope that prosecutors would take a close look at it because if there is very clear evidence that she did that, that should certainly be considered.

“If it was proven that that was the case, and there’s certainly some questions being raised in the trial currently, that could potentially lead to a criminal prosecution and jail time.”

Heard has been accused by lawyers for Depp, 58, of lying about everything from having to use make-up to cover up bruises allegedly inflicted by the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor to failing to give the $7 million from their divorce settlement to good causes.

via Reuters