Amber list in the UK scrapped as travel rules simplified

New simplified travel rules have come into force in the UK, with the traffic light system replaced by a single red list.

Most fully vaccinated travellers arriving from non-red list countries will no longer have to take a test before setting off for the UK.

Airlines UK said it would make travelling abroad easier and cheaper.

But those coming from red list destinations must still pay to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

Under the changes, which came into force at 04:00 BST, the green and amber lists have been scrapped.

Testing rules are also being eased for people travelling from non-red list destinations who have been vaccinated in the UK, the EU, the US, or 18 other recognised countries.

Anyone under 18 who is resident in these countries can also travel to the UK without testing.

These groups were already able to avoid self-isolating on their arrival back in the UK.

All travellers – except children under five years old – will still have to pay for a PCR test two days after arrival.

People who are not fully vaccinated will need a pre-departure test and a PCR test on days two and eight after they return, and must self-isolate for 10 days at home.

And those arriving from red-list countries, including Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines and South Africa, must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel, at a cost of £2,285 for one adult

Photo – A traveler arrives at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

