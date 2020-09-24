Amnesty calls for public inquiry in Malta’s potential refugee rights’ violations

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Amnesty International called on Malta to establish a public inquiry into violations of the rights of refugees and migrants at sea.

It also said that thorough, independent and impartial criminal investigations should be conducted on allegations that the government failed to rescue and re-direct refugees and migrants’ boats to Italy.

It also said that a Malta-Libya Memorandum of Understanding should be withdrawn.

Earlier this year, Maltese authorities were implicated in failures to respect and protect the rights of refugees and migrants at sea. Under Maltese coordination, people were pushed back to Libya, Amnesty said.

Libya is a country at war where refugees and migrants are systematically abused, Amnesty International said. Delays in attending to distress calls also exposed people to the risk of drowning, it added. People rescued at sea were denied disembarkation and were unlawfully detained for weeks on board private vessels meant for brief pleasure cruises.

To prevent unnecessary loss of life and much suffering, the Maltese authorities must change course and those responsible for violations of human rights must be held accountable, it said.

However, Amnesty International said EU policies must also change. European states close to the central Mediterranean must be ready to prioritize search and rescue activities and to offer a safe place to disembark people rescued at sea – even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Those more removed from it must be prepared to offer solidarity and support.

European institutions must encourage such cooperation and responsibility sharing and firmly ensure respect for European and international laws and standards including by strengthening the mechanisms to prevent human rights violations in the context of external borders’ surveillance.

