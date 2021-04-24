Artist Roderick Camilleri’s ‘Shadows of Reason’ in Valletta

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Roderick Camilleri’s forthcoming exhibition “Shadows of Reason” is due to open at the Malta Postal Museum in Valletta between the 5th and the 17th of May, and will present a collection of the artist’s most recent works in various media ranging from etchings and woodcuts, to drawings and paintings.

Roderick Camilleri is a practising artist, art teacher and curator, whose studies span art, art history and philosophy. The exhibition is highlighted by the fact that it will bring together works from two series, diametrically diverse both in technique and in execution, which however recount a parallel line of interpretation.

Marika Azzopardi, who is curating the exhibition, explained how the theme ‘Shadows of Reason’ is based on existential reflections, struggles of survival and physical angst.

“The theme is set against the humans’ efforts to confront and fight the extermination of nature, whilst protecting that which has been inherited from the past. Drawing on philosophical inspiration, Camilleri clearly delineates the subconscious and the conscious in meticulously refined monochrome prints which are occasionally punctuated by surprising and refined colour tints. This collection, which will include different types of etchings, and oil paintings created via a wide spectrum of processes should ultimately witness the skills of this multi-talented artist,” said Marika Azzopardi.

The artist is being exclusively sponsored by Island Insurance Brokers which is well-appreciated for its support of local artists. “Our company’s love for art and beauty has been mirrored back onto our company as a quality that defines us. We are therefore delighted to support Roderick Camilleri’s exhibition which we believe, will turn out to be an important milestone in Roderick’s artistic journey,” said Lawrence Pavia, Managing Director of Island Insurance Brokers.

The artist’s show in Malta comes fresh after his participation in two international exhibitions held during March 2021, namely ‘In/Break Transept Exhibition 2021’, organised by the Institute for Theology, Imagination and the Arts (ITIA), University of St. Andrews, Scotland; and ‘The Body Language – ITSLIQUID International Art Exhibition’ held at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello, Venice, Italy.

Camilleri is currently showing in Italy at the ‘In Contemporanea Exhibition’ which is being held at the Rossocinabro Gallery till the 19th May.

The two-week exhibition will be open between Monday and Friday from 10.00hrs to 16.00hrs and on Saturdays between 10.00hrs and 14.00hrs and will also be accompanied by a beautifully illustrated catalogue featuring all the works.

