AstraZeneca pulls out of vaccine talks with EU – UPDATE

Deustche Welle revealed this morning that AstraZeneca has pulled out of meeting with the European Union to discuss delays in the delivery of vaccine commitments.

Dana Spinant, a European Commission, confirmed that the firm will not be sitting down for talks later today. “The representative of AstraZeneca has anounced this morning that their particpation is not happening,” she told journalists.

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant has not yet commented.

A senior Commisson official told DW that they still expected the firm to take part in a meeting “in due course.”

Executives were set to hold talks with the European Commission to explain the delay in deliveries. The European Medicines Agency will decide whether to approve the use of the vaccine on Friday.

meanwhile The Guardian reports that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine may be authorised only for younger people in Europe, because there is insufficient data on how well it works in the over-65s, the head of the regulatory body has suggested.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to authorise the AstraZeneca vaccine at the end of this week, a month after it was approved in the UK.

Emer Cooke, the EMA’s executive director, told the European parliament that it is examining the “totality of the data” provided by AstraZeneca across different age groups.

