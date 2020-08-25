AstraZeneca starts Covid-19 antibody drug trial in UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Astra Zeneca has started a clinical trial of a drug to help prevent and treat Covid-19, with the first volunteers already receiving doses, The Guardian reports this morning.

The company, which is separately working on the development of a separate Covid-19 vaccine together with Oxford scientists, said that the drug is a combination of two monclonal antibodies.

The trial is taking place on 48 healthy volunteers, based in the UK, all adults up to the age of 55, and is focused on safety, and the body’s reaction to the drug and how it processes it.

The group said the trial was a milestone in the development of the drug, which has the potential to act as a preventive for people exposed to the virus, as well as to treat patients already infected with Covid-19.

Sir Mene Pangalos, executive vice-president of biopharmaceuticals research and development at Astra, said: “This trial is an important milestone in the development of our monoclonal antibody combination to prevent or treat Covid-19.

Read more via The Guardian

