Bad weather forecast to hit Italy over Christmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy is set to be hit by a wave of bad weather over Christmas, with central and northern areas hit especially hard, Stefano Ghetti of the http://www.ilMeteo.it website forecast.



Heavy rain is set to pour onto Tuscany on Christmas Eve and move north towards Liguria.



The bad weather will continue to expand on Christmas Day, reaching Lombardy and the north east, and clobbering Tuscany, Lazio and Umbria in the centre, according to the forecast.



The heavy rain is expected to continue on St. Stephen’s Day.

Via ANSA