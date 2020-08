Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bags of bones found in a river in Suffolk are believed to be human remains, police have said.

They were discovered on Thursday afternoon in the River Stour between Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Police have launched an investigation into the finding after being called to the river at around 4.35pm and made an appeal to the public so that anyone with any relevant information to come forward.

