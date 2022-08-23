Bank of Israel makes strongest rate hike in 20 years to cool inflation

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Bank of Israel raised its benchmark interest rate on Monday by three-quarters of a percentage point, its biggest hike in two decades, and appeared on track for further increases as it tries to rein in inflation that has topped 5%.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.0% from 1.25%, continuing a tightening cycle that began in April when policymakers first raised the rate from 0.1%, an all-time low set at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The likelihood of a 75-basis-point hike increased last week when data showed Israel’s economy grew a robust 6.8% in the second quarter, while the annual inflation rate jumped to 5.2% in July, its highest level since October 2008.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said he remains determined to get inflation back within the government’s 1-3% annual target. Raising interest rates, he said, is the right way to do it, though it takes time to see the impact on the market.

via Reuters