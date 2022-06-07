Battle for Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk rages through city’s streets

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ukrainian and Russian troops fought street by street for control of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk on Monday in a pivotal battle of the Kremlin offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

Which side had the upper hand was unclear, with “the situation changing from hour to hour”, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk province, which forms part of the Donbas, said in a Telegram post on Monday evening.

Sievierodonetsk has become the main target of the Russian offensive in the Donbas – comprising Luhansk and Donetsk provinces – as the Kremlin’s invasion grinds on in a war of attrition that has seen cities laid waste by artillery barrages.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said Russia was throwing troops and equipment into its drive to capture the largest remaining Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk.

The province’s governor Serhiy Gaidai said earlier on Monday the situation had worsened after Ukrainian defenders had pushed back the Russians over the weekend as they seemed close to victory.

President Volodomyr Zelenskiy told a media briefing later in the capital Kyiv that the situation was “difficult in the east”.

He added: “We are in control of the situation, there are more (Russians), they are more powerful, but we have every chance to fight. If there is a (Russian) breakthrough in Donbas, it will be very difficult.”

Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said street fighting was raging and neither side was preparing to withdraw. Both sides say they have inflicted huge casualties on each other.

In its nightly update, the Ukrainian military said two civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Monday and that Russian forces had fired at more than 20 communities.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. Russia denies targeting civilians in the conflict.

Russia says it is on a mission to “liberate” the Donbas – partly held by separatist proxies of Moscow since 2014 – after Ukrainian forces pushed its troops back from the capital Kyiv and Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv in the war’s early stages.

Zelenskiy sought to rally his troops on Sunday with a visit to two cities close to the front lines.

“What you all deserve is victory – that is the most important thing. But not at any cost,” Zelenskiy said in a video.

via Reuters