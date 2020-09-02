Berlusconi tests positive for Coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Italian Prime Minister and AC Milan President and current owner of Monza, Silvio Berlusconi, has tested positive for COVID-19.

His personal physician, Alberto Zangrillo, stated that, “He is asymptomatic and in isolation at home”. The swab was performed after his recent stay in Sardinia, explained the head of Anaesthesia and Resuscitation at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

“Berlusconi was tested following a recent sojourn in Sardinia.” There are naturally concerns, as Berlusconi’s 84th birthday is later this month, putting him in a high-risk category.

Coronavirus cases have spiked in Italy in recent weeks, largely among people who visited the holiday destination of Sardinia. The island had relatively few cases compared to the rest of the country during the winter months, when the virus was at its peak.

