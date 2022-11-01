Bernard Grech says Budget 2023 fails to address people’s concerns – Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 1 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A budget that does not address people’s concerns – Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said the government of having betrayed the people as electoral promises went unfulfilled and the quality of life deteriorated. Delivering the traditional reaction to the budget, Grech argued that people’s concerns were not addressed. “This is a continuation of an economic plan which the finance minister himself admitted has failed. It is a Budget of nice words which does not offer solutions to those suffering problems”. He said the budget was lacking of a long-term vision for the country, employers, workers and businesses.

“It is a cosmetic exercise which ignores the problems of the cost of living…it does not address the problem of traffic congestion which is causing delays, congestion and costs.” Grech also spoke at length of the increased financial burden, suggesting that government statements that no new taxes were introduced were false. “This is a budget with the worst tax possible: debt.” In his response, PM Robert Abela said that Bernard Grech’s comments were detached from reality. (Maltatoday)

Oligarch widow wins 300k in compensation from lawyer Pio Valletta

A court has ruled that lawyer Pio Valletta is to pay the widow of Kazakh oligarch Rakhat Aliyev some €300,000 in compensation after failing to meet the terms of a repayment that had been agreed with his former client. The Court threw out Valletta’s arguments that his former client misrepresented the case, the justification used by Valletta to withold some €900,00 from his client’s accounts. (Times of Malta)

Unemployment down in September

According to fresh NSO data, in September, the unemployed decreased to 955 people, a decrease of 397 people compared to the same month last year. In September last year, there were 1,352 unemployed. The NSO noted a decrease in people who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those who had been registering for work between 21 and 52 weeks compared to the same month last year.

