Biden says over 80% of teachers, school staff received at least one shot by end of March

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that more than 80% of teachers and school staff had received at least one vaccination shot but that variants of the coronavirus are spreading and generating a rise in cases.

“We aren’t at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We’re still in a life-or-death race,” Biden said at a White House event.

He said that by no later than April 19, every adult 18 or older will be eligible to be vaccinated. “No more confusing rules,” Biden said.

Main Photo: People queue in a line to get the COVID-19 Vaccine at the FEMA Vaccination site opened in Miami-Dade College in Miami, Florida, USA. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

