Births in Italy at all-time low but birth rate recovering

Births hit an all-time low in Italy last year but there sings that the birth rate is now recovering, ISTAT said Friday.

Just 399,400 babies were born in Italy in 2021, the stats agency said, down 1.3% on 2020.



“But there are signs of the birth rate picking up in the latter part of last year”, ISTAT said.



As for mortality, ISTAT said the South of Italy showed the highest rate last year after the North was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic the previous year.



Life expectancy fell to 81.3 years in the Mezzogiorno compare to a national average of 82.4 in 2021, the stats agency said.

