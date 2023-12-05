Bitcoin rises above $42,000 for first time since April 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bitcoin rose on Monday, briefly surpassing $42,000 to reach a 20-month high, in a new surge of momentum fueled by the possibility of U.S. interest rate cuts and traders betting that the U.S. will soon approve exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency rose as high as $42,162 on Monday, its highest since April 2022, seemingly casting off the funk that had settled over crypto markets following the collapse of FTX and other crypto-business failures last year. It was up 6.49% at $41,311.26 as of 1605 GMT.Bitcoin’s gains lifted the shares of cryptocurrency-related companies, as well as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed in the United States.Coinbase jumped 6.5% and Microstrategy gained nearly 6%, while bitcoin miners such as Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital and CleanSpark rose between 8% and 11%. Last week, Microstrategy disclosed it bought an additional $593 million in bitcoin during November.The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which tracks bitcoin futures, rose 7.3%, while the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF that allows traders to bet on a fall in bitcoin futures dropped 7.3%.

via Reuters

