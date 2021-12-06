Boris Johnson to crackdown  on drugs crime

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Harsher punishments to deter drug use, including the removal of passports and driving licences, night-time curfews and travel bans like those imposed on football hooligans, will form part of a government crackdown on illegal drug-related crime.

As part of a 10-year plan for tackling drugs crime in England and Wales and taking on the “kingpins” behind supplies, Boris Johnson has warned criminals they will have “nowhere to hide”.

The prime minister is promising a £300m investment to close down drugs gangs and dismantle 2,000 more “county lines” supplies with thousands more arrests.

Mr Johnson is also pledging the largest-ever increase in investment in treatment and recovery for addicts, as well as looking at new measures to reduce demand and deter people from illegal drug use through more meaningful consequences.

The Home Office pointed to evidence that shows there are more than 300,000 heroin and crack cocaine addicts in England who, between them, are responsible for nearly half of crimes such as burglaries, robberies and theft from shops.

Drugs crime also drives nearly half of all homicides and the cost to society of wrongdoing by addicts is estimated at nearly £20bn a year in England alone, the department added.

Photo – A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson in the House of Commons at Parliament in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT

Read more via Sky News/ ITV News