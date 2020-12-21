Boris Johnson to hold crisis meeting as country ends up isolated over new coronavirus strain

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Boris Johnson will hold crisis talks with ministers after France banned lorries carrying freight from the UK and countries around the world ended flights amid fears over the new mutant coronavirus strain.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee on Monday amid warnings of “significant disruption” around the Channel ports in Kent.



Hauliers were urged to stay away from the area amid warnings of potential problems as the end of the Brexit transition period looms on 31 December.



Kent Police said they were implementing Operation Stack in a bid to ease potential congestion, while the Department for Transport said Manston Airport was also being prepared as another contingency measure against the anticipated level of disruption.



Countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and Bulgaria announced restrictions on UK travel following the disclosure that the highly infectious new strain is widespread across south-east England.



Italian authorities also announced the mutant strain had been detected in a traveller who recently returned to the country from the UK.



With France suspending all traffic from the UK for 48 hours, it raised fears that trade flows could be severely disrupted while passengers across Europe could be left stranded in the final run-up to Christmas.



A No 10 spokesman said on Sunday: “The Prime Minister will chair a Cobra meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation regarding international travel, in particular the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK.



“Further meetings are happening this evening and tomorrow morning to ensure robust plans are in place.”

Main Photo: A UK government travel ban public notice at Kings Cross train station in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...