BOV Internet and Mobile services to be interrupted as Bank upgrades IT system

Bank of Valletta announced this morning that it will be carrying out a scheduled upgrade of its IT system. and that as a result, some of its services will be interrupted as from Sunday 4th April at 7.00 am up until Monday 5th April at 12.00 pm (noon).

BOV Internet and Mobile Banking will only be available to stop a card and for viewing of accounts (balances and transactions shown will be up to 6.00 am 4th April). All other functions will be unavailable. Consequently, customers are encouraged to carry out their banking requirements including transfers to their card linked accounts, up until 6.00 a.m on Sunday 4th April. Monday 5th April is a bank holiday and therefore the Bank’s branches will be closed for business.

During this upgrade customers will be able to continue using their BOV Cards and BOV Pay in the normal manner. BOV Electronic Points of Sale (EPOS) will be fully functional. Moreover, cash withdrawals, balance enquiries and mobile top-ups will remain available from all BOV ATMs. Customers may also withdraw cash from non-BOV ATMs including locally and abroad (normal charges apply). The Customer Service Centre will equally remain available for merchant support and reporting of lost or stolen cards and card fraud.

Further information is available on the bank’s website.

