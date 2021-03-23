BOV Siggiewi branch closed after staff member tests Covid-positive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bank of Valletta has announced the temporary closure of its branch in Siġġiewi after a member of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The bank said in a statement that the branch will be sanitised thoroughly, and that the health authorities would contact any individuals who may have been exposed to the contagion as part of their contact tracing efforts.

At the same time, BOV encouraged its customers to limit the risk of contagion by making use of its alternative banking options, including internet and mobile banking, ATMs and its debit and credit card for their banking and payment needs. Those in need of other services are being urged to send an online request through https://www.bov.com/Assistants/set-an-appointment, send an email to info@bov.com or call on 2131 2020.

The Bank recalled that customers visiting its branches are required to follow the necessary precautions including social distancing, sanitising and the proper wearing of masks.

