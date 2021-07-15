Bring bags to Heathrow the night before to avoid queues, says British Airways

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Airways is reportedly encouraging passengers to check in their bags at Heathrow airport the night before their flight to avoid delays.

The bag drop off is available from 4-9pm the night before, and travellers are also being told they can check-in hand luggage “free of charge”.

According to the Daily Mail, passengers due to fly with BA from Heathrow are being sent the following message via text and email: “The airport will be busy when you fly.

“To save time and avoid long queues, you can check in your bag the day before you fly from 16:00 – 21:00 at London Heathrow T5.

“You can also check-in hand baggage free of charge.”avoid queues, says British Airways.

British Airways has emphasised that the practice isn’t new, and that messages are occasionally sent out when the airport is expected to be particularly busy.

Photo: A passenger arrives at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

