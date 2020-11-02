Britain extends help to coronavirus-hit borrowers

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Britain’s financial watchdog on Monday extended payment holidays on credit cards, car finance, personal loans and pawned goods ahead of tougher coronavirus restrictions later this week.
Consumers who have not yet had a payment deferral under guidance issued in July can request one that lasts for up to six months, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.
For high-cost short term credit like payday loans, consumers could apply for a payment deferral of one month if they have not already had one, the FCA said.
2nd November 2020
Russian manufacturing activity contracted in October at its fastest rate in five months, hit by a renewed fall in output and the ongoing negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Monday.
IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index ...
2nd November 2020
Updated 1745- News Portal Briefing
Times of Malta reports that ex-deputy police chief Silvio Valletta has defended going on football holidays with Yorgen Fenech in 2018, arguing that to do so would "show my hand" about police information on the b...
2nd November 2020
More than a quarter of all pubs face permanent closure in the wake of the new lockdown, the industry’s leading body warned on Sunday, in a crisis described as greater than that even posed by the Second World War.
The British Beer and Pub Associat...
2nd November 2020
Britain's financial watchdog on Monday extended payment holidays on credit cards, car finance, personal loans and pawned goods ahead of tougher coronavirus restrictions later this week.
Consumers who have not yet had a payment deferral under guid...
2nd November 2020
Manufacturing growth in the euro zone soared in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity at the height of the coronavirus pandemic was again mostly driven by a buoyant Germany, a survey showed.
Also likely of concern to policymak...
2nd November 2020
Imagine that the polls have closed in Florida, counties are beginning to report early vote counts, and it looks like former Vice President Joe Biden is way ahead. An hour later, Pennsylvania counties begin to report and it seems to be a slam dunk fo...
2nd November 2020
Russian drugmaker Pharmasyntez has asked the Kremlin for permission to produce a generic version of U.S. firm Gilead Sciences's COVID-19 treatment remdesivir without а patent, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday.
Siberia-based Pharmasyntez...
2nd November 2020
Ryanair expects to fly between 50% and 80% of its pre-pandemic traffic levels in the summer of 2021, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.
"We don't expect at this stage that we will return to ... a full 2019 schedule," O'Leary said in ...
2nd November 2020
A Customs officer stands guard next to seized methamphetamine at a Hong Kong Customs and Excise facility in Hong Kong, China, 02 November 2020.
Hong Kong Customs detected the largest-ever methamphetamine trafficking case on 20 October 2020 and se...
2nd November 2020
Voters in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia will have the opportunity on Tuesday to approve or reject a wide range of ballot questions, ranging from proposals on elections, abortion rights and taxes to even one on legalizing magic mushroom...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related