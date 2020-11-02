Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Britain extends help to coronavirus-hit borrowers

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s financial watchdog on Monday extended payment holidays on credit cards, car finance, personal loans and pawned goods ahead of tougher coronavirus restrictions later this week.

Consumers who have not yet had a payment deferral under guidance issued in July can request one that lasts for up to six months, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

For high-cost short term credit like payday loans, consumers could apply for a payment deferral of one month if they have not already had one, the FCA said. 
