Britain records 16,171 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Britain has recorded 16,171 new cases of coronavirus within 24 hours, according to government data published on Saturday, compared with 15,650 the previous day.

The infection rate has risen sharply in recent weeks, prompting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other regional leaders to introduce tighter restrictions and local lockdowns.

The data showed 150 new deaths from COVID-19, defined as having occurred within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, compared to 136 on Friday.
