Britain records 587 new COVID deaths, 21,088 cases

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) – Britain recorded a 587 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 1,200 a day earlier, and a further 21,088 cases of the disease, also a decrease from a day earlier.
The figures record deaths of those who tested positive for the coronavirus within the past 28 days.
Official data showed that 8.98 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 8.38 million people announced on Saturday. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Edmund Blair)
31st January 2021
Jan 31 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Guyana, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the EMSC added. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru;...
31st January 2021
CAIRO — Denmark won their second successive men’s world handball championship after an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Niklas Landin helped them to a pulsating 26-24 win over Sweden in the final on Sunday.
Landin racked up 15 saves and Denm...
31st January 2021
Jan 31 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca will deliver nine million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter of this year, making a total of 40 million for the period, and will start deliveries one week earlier than expecte...
