Britain records jump in COVID cases, increase in deaths

Britain recorded 16,135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a large jump from a day earlier and the highest figure since early February, official data showed.
There were also 19 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test, up from five recorded the day before.
At one point, the UK had one of the lowest case rates in Europe, having enforced a harsh lockdown at the beginning of 2021.
But Britain’s daily cases are now surging ahead of Spain, Belgium, Norway, France and Italy as the Delta variant has taken hold.
Reuters / Sky News