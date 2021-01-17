Britain reports 38,598 COVID-19 cases, lowest since Dec 27 – Over 3.9 million receive first dose of vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) – Britain recorded on Sunday its lowest number of COVID-19 cases since Dec. 27 at 38,598 and said 671 people had died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

On Saturday, Britain reported 41,346 people had tested positive and a further 1,295 deaths.

Britain has given almost 3.9 million people a first dose of coronavirus vaccine so far, government statistics showed on Sunday. Britain is aiming to have given first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 15 million people in high-risk categories by mid-February.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)

