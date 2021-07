Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain has reported 50,824 new cases of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant of concern in the latest week, Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday.

PHE said the new total cases of Delta had risen to 161,981, a 46% increase from last week.

PHoto: A model of COVID-19, known as coronavirus. EPA-EFE/SAUL LOEB / POOL