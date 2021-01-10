Britain reports 563 new Covid-19 deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) – Britain reported 54,940 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a slight drop from the number on Saturday, and 563 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed.

Deaths had been above 1,000 for four consecutive days before Sunday, although the numbers at the weekend are often lower due to delays in collecting the data.

There have been 3,072,349 confirmed cases since the pandemic began – the fifth-highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This week also saw the highest number of COVID deaths reported in a single day in the UK, when 1,325 deaths were reported on Friday.

Additional reporting Sky News

